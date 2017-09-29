Henderson County sheriff: Manhunt underway for armed man who assaulted deputy

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who assaulted a deputy Thursday night.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the department is searching for a white male wearing dark clothing. He was last seen headed toward FM 317 from FM 607, south of Leagueville. K9s at the scene picked up a trail on FM 317 near the Blackjack community, west of 607, Hillhouse confirmed.

Hillhouse said that the incident occurred when a deputy saw a suspicious person walking down FM 607. He stopped to check on the man, and when he approached him, an altercation occurred, and the man struck the deputy in the face with a pistol, and then fled.

Sheriff Hillhouse said that residents in the area should stay home with doors locked if possible during this search. He said if anyone sees anything suspicious, call the sheriff's office or 911 immediately, and do not approach the suspect, who is armed.

The sheriff said numerous agencies are on the scene searching for this man, including DPS, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, and TDCJ K-9s. A helicopter is also assisting.

