John Tyler looking to end two-game losing skid

For the second straight year, John Tyler dropped its District 11-6A opener to Rockwall. But the results were much different. In 2016, the Lions lost by only one point. Last Friday, they fell in blowout fashion by 41 points.

Still, its what JT did last season that gives head coach Ricklan Holmes hope. The team went onto to run the table and claim a league title. We'll see how this squad responds to adversity because it is riding a two-game losing skid into Friday night's home game against North Mesquite.

Two things must change for John Tyler to avoid an 0-2 start in district play. Number one, the Lions must get off to a faster start offensively. They have not

scored first in each of their past three games.

Number two, John Tyler needs to be better against the run as it has given up a combined 550 rushing yards in the two losses.



