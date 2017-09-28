John Tyler looking to end two-game losing skid

For the second straight year, John Tyler dropped its District 11-6A opener to Rockwall. But the results were much different. In 2016, the Lions lost by only one point. Last Friday, they fell in blowout fashion by 41 points. Still, its what JT did last season that gives head coach Ricklan Holmes hope. The team went onto to run the table and claim a league title.More >>
A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.More >>
Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good. Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34.More >>
