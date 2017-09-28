American Cancer Society 'Real Men Wear Pink' fundraiser

The American Cancer Society of Smith County kicked off their second annual Real Men Wear Pink initiative today.

The month-long fundraiser includes 27 male participants from the area who will wear some form of pink everyday throughout the month of October.The goal is for the participants to raise breast cancer awareness and also raise funds that will go towards the society's fight against the disease.



Today, the participants were announced, as well as the prizes that will go to the men who raise the most funds at the end of the month.

"Most men are not wearers of the color pink unless its for a cause.” Says Jessica Medcalf, community development manager for the American Cancer Society “So we really want to build these guys up, we want to put them front and center in the fight against breast cancer.”



To help our own Mark Scirto raise money for the cause, click here.

