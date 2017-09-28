After fatal Tyler plane crash, victim's wife says 'faith gets me through'

It’s been eleven weeks to the day since Nafisa Morris lost her husband Trevor.

"I had just seen him, I had just told him goodbye,” said Nafisa. “He flew to Midland frequently for work, so it took quite a while to get used to the idea that he really was gone."

In July, Trevor, a Brownsboro pastor, died in a plane crash outside Tyler Regional Pounds Airport, leaving behind Nafisa and their five children. Despite the pain, Nafisa says, it's her faith that gets her through.



"I can't imagine going through something like this without that,” says Nafisa. “It's such a comfort and a peace to truly know that because of the way my husband lived his life, he's in heaven."

Nafisa says another added comfort is that she knows her husband didn't die in vain; the late pastor is still helping others even after his death

"My phone went off and it was just a message from Trevor's best friend Preston that said that Spencer got saved,” says Nafisa. “After the messages that he heard in the funeral, he came and talked to Preston the very next day and placed his faith in Jesus Christ."

With a strong trust in her faith, Nafisa believes this difficult experience, is an opportunity for her family to do some good.

“God will use it to bring Himself glory,” says Nafisa. “I think about the fact that we'll be able to help other people in a way we never could."

In the meantime she's taking it day by day, saying the fact that she can make it through is “proof that God is answering our prayers and the prayers of others on our behalf.”

Nafisa Morris says the family has filed a lawsuit in regards to the crash.

Related: Family: Pastor killed in plane crash near Tyler airport

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.