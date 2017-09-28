Perfect marks for East Texas business

KLTV'S Brionna Rivers sat down with the wife of one of the July plane crash victims. She shared how she is coping with the loss and how she hopes to use this experience to help others.
Bob Hallmark will have a special Restaurant Report tonight. At 10, he'll tell you about the East Texas eatery that's received a Blue Ribbon award.
It's time to start making weekend plans. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is here to help you with those. Tonight at 10, he'll have a new forecast that will let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live.
A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.More >>
A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.More >>
A former Walmart store manager who is accused of helping plan a robbery at his own store is on trial.More >>
A former Walmart store manager who is accused of helping plan a robbery at his own store is on trial.More >>
Eight days after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a who claimed he had been kidnapped from his home in Indian Springs and assaulted, three suspects have been arrested in the case.More >>
Eight days after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a who claimed he had been kidnapped from his home in Indian Springs and assaulted, three suspects have been arrested in the case.More >>
Nearly every business at an East Texas strip mall was broken into early Thursday morning.More >>
Nearly every business at an East Texas strip mall was broken into early Thursday morning.More >>
NASA announced plans for a new space station near the moon and local experts said this could be the next step to life in space.More >>
NASA announced plans for a new space station near the moon and local experts said this could be the next step to life in space.More >>