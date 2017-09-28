Restaurant Reports: Longview restaurant wins blue ribbon award

A year's worth of health inspections have produced one East Texas restaurant that has achieved the top honor: A blue ribbon award.

Over a one-year period, La Cabane de Dessert at 4315 Gilmer Road in Longview, did not get an single critical violation.



This came as no surprise to owner Calli Miller.



"I'm always telling the girls clean, clean, even if it looks clean, there's always dust from the flours and sugars. I just keep cleaning," she says.



Miller carved out a reputation of excellence for herself in her Spring Hill business. She has been selling unique designs in chocolates and pastries, and has been particularly strict about cleanliness.



"We want everything that comes out of here to be safe for anyone eating it," Calli says.



And for her efforts she was presented a blue ribbon award, for the second time.



"Calli it's with great pleasure I present this KLTV blue ribbon award to you. This is an award that's given to facilities that are consistently clean, so it is a great honor to present the second blue ribbon award to you," said KLTV sales representative Barbara Smith.



Miller won her first blue ribbon in 2015, and says the feeling is the same.



"It's just such an honor! We take so much pride in keeping our place clean, we're very humbled and honored to receive it from y'all," says Calli.



