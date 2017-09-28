Palestine varsity football player arrested, charged with assaulting teammate

A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.



Nate Smith, PIO with the City of Palestine, confirmed that an arrest has been made in the assault of Palestine High School senior Michael Stanczak, 18. A 17-year-old teammate was arrested on Thursday afternoon, charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury. The 17-year-old is not being named, as he is a juvenile.



Smith said that the assault happened after football practice on Wednesday.



Stanczak was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas with severe facial injuries following the assault.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.