Burglars smash through walls in Longview strip mall

Nearly every business at an East Texas strip mall was broken into early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Oak Forest Center at the corner of Bill Owns and Loop 281 in Longview. And the perpetrators didn’t just break windows, they went through the walls.

The businesses at Oak Forest Center share common walls, and now may share access with each other.

Keri Henderson was taking the jagged edges off a broken window at Pretty Paws Boutique.

“They broke this one and climbed through, and then we’ve got three holes in our walls,” Henderson said.

The holes went through to LW Pharmacy School Next Door. But inside Pretty Paws, the place was ransacked. Owner Rhonda McCommas says this kind of thing is new to her.

“Never happened. Been in business 35 years,” she said.

McCommas thinks they were after money, or drugs.

“They destroyed our cash register and destroyed my office,” McCommas stated.

The holes were broken through between wall studs.

“I just don’t understand three holes,” McCommas said.

Longview Police Sergeant Shane McCarter says this is an unusual break in.

“It’s not something that I’ve seen recently. It does periodically occur. And we process our scenes and find the individual that actually committed this offense,” McCarter explained.

There were several crime scene investigators working the scene since eight businesses were hit, but it still took a good part of the day to process.

“It was just unbelievable that somebody could do something like that,” McCommas stated.

The burglar or burglars skipped the Hair Gallery. Employees think they climbed over them through the ceiling to go to the next business.

Several small windows were broken for access. They started on the west end and worked their way to the Pathway Church on the east end of the center.

They got into a small safe at Pretty Paws where:

“They stole her Estee Lauder make-up,” Henderson said as she swept up broken glass.

That belonged to a co-worker. But Henderson also had something personal in the safe.

“They stole my engagement ring,” she revealed.

Police say the burglars may have spent several hours looking for anything of value.

Police think the burglars just kept going until they couldn’t break through a wall, then broke out windows to exit and re-enter the strip mall. There have not been any arrests made on the case, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

