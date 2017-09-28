ETX space experts: New space station could lead to life on Mars

In the movie "The Martian," Matt Damon plays a man stuck on Mars. While the movie is fictional, life on Mars may be not as far off as we think.



NASA announced plans for a new space station near the moon, and local experts said this could be the next step toward life in space.



"Earth people going there. Yes, to set up a habitat on the moon," said Dr. Byron Lichtenberg, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering.



Thursday, NASA announced a partnership with Russia for a new space station. This one would be closer to the moon.



"One is the space station that orbits the moon, which is kind of nice, then there is also plans for habitats on the surface of the moon," Lichtenberg said.



LeTourneau University professor Dr. Bryon Lichtenberg has actually spent days in space.

"It’s out of this world,” Lichtenberg said.



He said even though this new space station could orbit or be on the moon, "the concept now is we want to go to Mars."



Coordinator for the Center for Earth and Space Science Education Brian Kremer said the new station would allow for deeper study of the moon and serve as an outpost.



"They are going to try to get people to Mars, so it would make sense that they would build a station a little bit farther away so it could be more of a rest stop, gas station if you will. It’s definitely a step in the right direction if we are looking to colonize other bodies in the solar system," Kremer said



These experts said it could take more than six months to even travel to Mars, while travel to the moon takes about one day.

According to Dr. Lichtenberg, NASA has its sights set on Mars because even though its colder and the atmosphere is thinner, it has the possibility to support human life.

