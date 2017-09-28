Crosby-Lebus Longview employees vote to strike

Union members employed at Crosby-Lebus voted in favor of a strike Thursday.

Local 568 voted to go on strike, citing a reduction in pension plans as their main grievance.

The company has reportedly invested millions in an expansion project in Longview in 2015.



Crosby-Lebus is a leading manufacturer of lifting and rigging products and employs more than 300 people, according to information given to KLTV in 2015. It is not yet clear how many people are members of the union and will strike.

Based on documents posted by the union, the issues involved in the strike are:

Wages: no approved increases, they do not want reductions

Company wanted employees to take 50 percent decrease on 401k Company Retirement Plan contributions for three years

Company wants to change language in union agreement

Company wants to reduce sick time by 8 hours

Company wanted them to give up 2 percent pay on current vacation pay.



Crosby Lebus was bought in 2015 by KKR. The Longview plant completed a move just this week from the previous facility on Fisher Road into the former Dana Corp building.



