Suspect transported back to Gregg County, re-arrested for intoxication manslaughter

A man arrested and charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl in Longview in 2016 is back behind bars.

Thomas Elliot Henkel, of Kilgore, was arrested in June of 2016 for the death of Lauren Elrod, 16, of Longview. According to police, Henkel was traveling eastbound on Loop 281 in a gray Range Rover when he crossed over the center median and struck a gray Ford Escape traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the Escape to roll over and the driver, who was later identified as Elrod, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henkel was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a vehicle. He was released on bond a couple of days later.

According to Chris Botto, the prosecuting attorney for Gregg County, Henkel has been living in Virginia.

Henkel did not show up for a scheduled court date and a bond forfeiture arrest warrant was issued.

Gregg County officials received a call that Henkel had been arrested in Virginia and discovered the warrant for his arrest in Gregg County.

On Sept. 27, 2017 Thomas Elliot Henkel, of Kilgore was escorted back to Gregg County from Virginia and re-arrested.

Henkel is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Related: Driver charged in wreck that killed Longview teen

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.