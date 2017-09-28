Attorney for Smith County constable files petition to amend release conditions

An attorney for Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson has filed an updated petition with the federal court seeking to amend conditions of his supervised release.

Jackson is seeking to retain rights to firearms.

The original petition was withdrawn due to a technical error in the paperwork.

That right is suspended under typical regulations for supervised release, such as Jackson signed earlier this month.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.

