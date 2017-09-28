Stanton-Smith Elementary School receives national Blue Ribbon honors

Texas Education Agency:

The U.S. Department of Education announced today that 26 Texas public schools have been awarded Blue Ribbon honors for 2017. The schools were nominated earlier this year for the honor by the Texas Education Agency.

The schools in Texas include the following:

Amarillo ISD – Whittier Elementary School

Banquete ISD – Banquete Elementary School

Birdville ISD – Smithfield Elementary School

Dallas ISD – Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy

Dallas ISD – Dallas Environmental Science Academy

Dallas ISD – Irma Lerma Rangel Women’s Leadership School

Edinburg CISD – Austin Elementary School

Edinburg CISD – Jefferson Elementary School

El Paso ISD – Green Elementary School

El Paso ISD – Silva Health Magnet

Galveston ISD – Austin Middle School

Gunter ISD – Gunter Elementary School

Houston ISD – Eastwood Academy

Houston ISD – Lyons Elementary School

Jim Ned CISD – Lawn Elementary School

Judson ISD – Crestview Elementary School

KIPP Houston – KIPP Shine Prep

La Porte ISD – Jennie Reid Elementary School

Laredo ISD – Hector J. Garcia Early College High School

Los Fresnos ISD – Rancho Verde Elementary School

Montgomery ISD – Montgomery Intermediate School

Oakwood ISD – Oakwood Elementary School

San Antonio ISD – Travis Early College High School

Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary School

Wylie ISD (Wylie) – RF Hartman Elementary School

Ysleta ISD – Valle Verde Early College High School

“A commitment to successful student outcomes can be witnessed every day on National Blue Ribbon campuses across Texas,” said Commissioner of Education Mike Morath. “I congratulate this year’s Blue Ribbon honorees, which represent the good work taking place in our Texas public schools.”

All schools were selected as exemplary high performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 25 percent or greater.

The schools completed a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Schools that receive the award are recognized at the Blue Ribbon School conference in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students perform at very high levels.

For more information about the national Blue Ribbon Schools program, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website athttp://www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html.