Longview Police locate stolen English Bulldog, return to owner 3 years later

Longview Police have helped reunite a stolen dog with its owner, after three years.

Police responded to a suspicious call in the 100 block of South Access Road around 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2017. When they arrived at the scene, the vehicle was already gone but officers soon located the vehicle a short distance away in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Police located Cam Albert Robbins, 33, of Union, Mississippi, who was seen inside the vehicle earlier in the evening. According to police, Robbins was walking towards the vehicle and appeared to be very unsteady on his feet. Officers determined he was intoxicated and he was arrested.

While officers were conducting their investigation they learned that the car had been reported stolen on Sept. 23 from Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Robins was charged with public intoxication and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Police located an English Bulldog sitting in the front seat of the stolen car. Officers transported the dog to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption center so the dog could be taken care of until they could determine who he belonged to.

The next morning, the dog was scanned for a microchip. As it turns out, the dog's name is "Kane" and his owner lived in Lone Star, Texas.

Police were able to use social media to track down Kane's owner, who told officials that this was the second time Kane had been stolen and returned to her.

Longview Animal Care and Adoption center made arrangements for Kane to be returned to his owner.

The pair were reunited Thursday.

Longview Police encourage anyone who has a pet to get them micro-chipped.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.