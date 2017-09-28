The State Fair of Texas kicks off another year of fried food and fun on Friday, Sept. 29.

The fair is known around the country for its fried foods. "Since 2005, the State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations," according to a news release.

For everything from ticket prices to the new features at this year's fair, click here to visit the State Fair of Texas website.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.