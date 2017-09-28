Tyler police on scene after vehicle hits Steak & Shake restauran - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police on scene after vehicle hits Steak & Shake restaurant

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Police and fire crews are responding after a vehicle hit a restaurant building Thursday afternoon in Tyler.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. at the Steak & Shake in the 7200 block of South Broadway Avenue/Highway 69.

Public Information Officer Don Martin says minor injuries were reported and the driver is receiving medical attention.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

