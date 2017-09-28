Van Zandt County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

TYLER, Texas – A 28-year-old Ben Wheeler, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Corey Lance Parish pleaded guilty on May 16, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Parish was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 13, 2016, Parish was pulled over for a traffic stop in Canton, Texas. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered a pistol, over 77 grams of marijuana and 329 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby.