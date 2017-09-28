Van Zandt County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas TYLER, Texas – A 28-year-old Ben Wheeler, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Corey Lance Parish pleaded guilty on May 16, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Parish was se...More >>
From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas TYLER, Texas – A 28-year-old Ben Wheeler, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Corey Lance Parish pleaded guilty on May 16, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Parish was se...More >>
A former Walmart store manager who is accused of helping plan a robbery at his own store is on trial.More >>
A former Walmart store manager who is accused of helping plan a robbery at his own store is on trial.More >>
Nacogdoches Police traffic investigators are still investigating a fatality accident that occurred on University Drive yesterday morning.More >>
Nacogdoches Police traffic investigators are still investigating a fatality accident that occurred on University Drive yesterday morning.More >>
Officials have identified the second victim of a fatal crash in Winona.More >>
Officials have identified the second victim of a fatal crash in Winona.More >>