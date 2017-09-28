Finding a cure: Tyler man with uncontrollable shaking undergoes deep brain stimulation at ETMC

News release from East Texas Medical Center

TYLER, TX (ETMC) - Between 7 and 10 million Americans suffer from essential tremor — uncontrollable shaking; making it the most common movement disorder. It typically causes tremors in the hands or other body parts.

ETMC offers a procedure called deep brain stimulation or DBS, and followed this patient's progress from the surgery to months later. We want to do something we normally don’t do. This is a story produced and provided to us by ETMC.

A Tyler man suffered for years with the debilitating disease, DBS.

"My mother noticed it when I was two years old, hands would shake when I would wake-up from a nap."

Playing rock music has been a passion for Todd Glass since he was a teen. But listening to him knockout power chords today, you wouldn't know there was a time when his hands and brain were not in tune.

For years he suffered through debilitating tremors.

"It was annoying. I could fight my way through it, lock up my arm, upper body, control it," said Glass.

He's a well-known luthier, someone who repairs and tunes guitars.

"A lot of solder work, little bitty screwdrivers, little bitty screws, hard to do when I had the shakes," admitted Glass.

One of Glass' friends, Tyler Neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Detwiler, told him about deep brain stimulation or DBS; a surgical procedure that helps patients with Parkinson's disease or essential tremors.

"Dr. Detwiler over at my house, we were playing guitar, saw me shaking, said I can fix that for you ... kinda went from there," said Glass.

"Interesting he accepted his deficit, had accepted that he was going to have it for the rest of his life, then I came along and tell him I can make these go away. I don't think he believed it," said Detwiler.

Dr. George Plotkin, Medical Director of the ETMC Movement Disorders Center discussed DBS with Glass.

"He was struggling to do anything; not able to do what he loved doing; he was ideal candidate," said Plotkin.

DBS targets areas in the brain that control movement. The patient is awake for the procedure in order to calibrate the adjustments.

"When we first pulled the guitar out before we did anything he played ... he could barely hold it, thought it was going to fly off the table, and then after we put the electrodes in, he was able to play, something he hadn't played in a long time, in a state of disbelief, ten minutes before he wasn't able to do."

"The anesthesiologist's jaw dropped, most of us in the room wanted to hold up a match and say more, but we were busy doing our surgery, it worked immediately, very impressive result."

"I don't know how to explain it, it was amazing, don't know any other way to say it."

"To be able to help somebody go from not being able to do a hobby they've enjoyed for so long to being able to play comfortably, that just improves their quality of life so much."

"This gives me daily enlightenment, it's kind of revelation."

Today Glass is rediscovering how to rock out his favorite songs.

"I've always liked Ozzy Osborne's Crazy Train, that's really hard to play, still working on it now," admits Glass.

The anxiety he felt with simple tasks is now gone, "need to do anything with my hands, I got it covered. I don't have any fear of going somewhere, going out to dinner, scary, drop this, embarrass myself, don't have that now."

"He called me to complain after the fact, went to play golf, has to relearn the game, because now he didn't have tremors."

"In the end, made a decision never looked back, definitely been a huge life changer for him."

"It's definitely worth it."

ETMC began offering the procedure in 2002 and since then have treated hundreds of patients.

