Second victim of fatal Winona crash identified

Officials have identified the second victim of a fatal crash in Winona.

That person has been identified as Subhrajit Paul, 28. Officials say Paul has family in India and Bangladesh.

Paul was a passenger in the Sept. 21 wreck on Highway 155 and FM 16. The vehicle crashed into a pizza shop in downtown Winona, igniting a large commercial structure fire. The driver, identified as Dhaval Ajay Bhatt, 34, was also killed in the crash.

According to Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger, a preliminary autopsy report reveals that Bhatt and Paul died from blunt force trauma.

Winona Fire, Chapel Hill fire, Jackson Heights and the Smith County Fire Marshall all responded to the scene.

Officials say residents in the apartment above the pizza shop were able to safely evacuate the building.

