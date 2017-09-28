Update: Former Walmart manager found guilty of aggravated robbery

A former Walmart store manager has been found guilty of helping plan a robbery at his own store.

Sentencing begins at 1:30 p.m.

A former Walmart store manager who is accused of helping plan a robbery at his own store is on trial.

LeTroy Merritt, 32, of Shreveport, is accused of robbing a Tyler Walmart in February 2017, along with four other people. Tyler police said that Merritt was an assistant manager of the store. Investigators believe he played a role in planning and assisting with the robbery.

Early Thursday morning on Day 4 of Merritt's trial, closing arguments were presented. The jury is now in deliberation.

Back in March, Tyler Police Department officers responded to a call at Walmart on South Broadway Avenue. Witnesses told police that several suspects entered the store, displayed a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash, holding a Walmart employee at gunpoint.

During the incident, a pedestrian was hit by the suspects' vehicle and treated for injuries.

Minutes after the robbery took place, an officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle, a 2010 Dodge, and made a traffic stop.

Initially, three suspects, Breonna Poole, 22 of Shreveport, Justice Poole, 18 of Shreveport, and a 14-year-old of Shreveport, were arrested. Merrit and Patterson were arrested by The Western Louisiana Fugitive Task Force after receiving information from U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Patterson allegedly assisted the gunman in the office by gathering the money and police also believe Patterson was the driver who struck the pedestrian with the vehicle.

