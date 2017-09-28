Tyler woman indicted after threatening mother with knife, throwing bricks

A Smith County Grand Jury has indicted Rebecca Ann O'Neal, 40, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

O'Neal is accused of threatening her mother and another person with a knife and throwing bricks at them.

She was arrested in August and taken to the Smith County jail. Her bond for the two counts is set at $50,000.

