Dallas woman involved in credit card fraud case in Tyler indicted

A Dallas woman has been indicted by the 7th Judicial District Court in Smith County for engaging in an organized criminal activity charge.

Gloria Martinez, 29, of Dallas, was arrested August 30th, for reportedly committing credit card fraud in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, Martinez, and multiple suspects were sought by the department, after they used re-encoded credit cards with stolen information to purchase gift cards to turn in for clean cash and merchandise.

Judicial records show that Martinez has one count of fraud use/possession to identifying info number of items charge, two counts of credit card or debit card abuse.

Martinez remains in the Smith County jail with a bond of $500,000.

