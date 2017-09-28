Tyler man who allegedly struck woman in head with hammer indicted

The man police say struck a woman in the head with a hammer has been indicted in Smith County.

Darryl Ojeda, 44, of Tyler, was arrested in July and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a female victim told deputies she had gotten into a verbal disagreement with Ojeda over his use of marijuana and playing his music too loudly. Ojeda allegedly then threatened her with a knife and struck her in the head with a hammer.

The victim suffered a laceration to her head.

Ojeda was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and an injury to a child charge.

Ojeda was taken to the Smith County Jail. He remains in jail on a $490,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.