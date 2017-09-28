Longview police: Suspects break through walls, at least 7 businesses vandalized

Police are investigating after a series of burglaries at a Longview shopping center.

Thursday morning Longview Police Department officers were called to a shopping center in the 900 block of Loop 281 near Austin Bank.

According to Sgt. Shane McCarter, at least seven different business were broken into. McCarter said the suspect or suspects broke through the sheetrock walls at the strip mall.

According to the police department, the burglaries occurred overnight. At least three windows and multiple walls were damaged.

It is unclear what items were taken at this time or what the extent of the damage is. KLTV has a crew at the scene and will provide details as they become available.

