Victim identified in Henderson County shooting, suspect in custody

A suspect is behind bars and charged with murder after admitting to an overnight shooting death of a man in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Dennis Odell Metcalf surrendered to authorities after the shooting that occurred in the 21,000 block of Easy Street in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, the body of the victim, James Featherston, 24, of Murchison has been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

Hillhouse said that according to witnesses, prior to the shooting there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and no immediate sign the two knew each other. Neither man resides at the address where the shooting occurred.

Metcalf remains in custody. A bond has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing.

