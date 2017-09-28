One dead in Henderson County shooting, suspect in custody - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING

One dead in Henderson County shooting, suspect in custody

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Dennis Odell Metcalf (Source: Henderson County Judicial) Dennis Odell Metcalf (Source: Henderson County Judicial)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A suspect is behind bars and charged with murder after admitting to an overnight shooting death of a man in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Dennis Odell Metcalf surrendered to authorities after the shooting that occurred in the 21,000 block of Easy Street in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

The 24-year-old victim was from Murchison, but his name has not been released by officials pending the ongoing investigation, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that according to witnesses, prior to the shooting there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and no immediate sign the two knew each other. Neither man resides at the address where the shooting occurred.

Metcalf remains in custody. A bond has not been set.

The victim's body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.

Check back to KLTV.com for updates on this developing story.

