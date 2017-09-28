Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few shower - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Another warm start, but northeast winds behind the cold front will be bringing in cooler and drier air for the next couple of days. 

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for a few isolated showers.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.  Gradually clearing clouds during the day tomorrow with light northeasterly winds and afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. 

This weekend looks very nice and right near average.  Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.  A slight warm up is expected for early next week. 

Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday with cloud cover increasing.  Another chance for rain returns to the forecast by midweek.

