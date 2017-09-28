TJC women's soccer and volleyball win on Wednesday night

With 56 national championships in program history, its always a good time to be associated with TJC athletics. But how about this. Men's soccer, women's soccer, and football are all currently ranked in the top four in the country.

The number one and undefeated Apache ladies soccer team hosted Region XIV foe and fifth ranked Navarro on Wednesday tonight. Now unfortunately, the men lost Tuesday night, so the women were trying to keep the good fortune going.

This game was scoreless after the first half, but a PK goal by Deborah Maciel proved to be the difference. TJC won 1-0 and improves to 10-0 on the year.



Over in Wagstaff Gymnasium, TJC volleyball hosted number five Panola. The Apaches dropped the first set, but rallied to win in five sets to pull the upset.



