TJC women's soccer and volleyball win on Wednesday night - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC women's soccer and volleyball win on Wednesday night

TJC volleyball defeated #5 Panola in five sets. TJC volleyball defeated #5 Panola in five sets.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

With 56 national championships in program history, its always a good time to be associated with TJC athletics. But how about this. Men's soccer, women's soccer, and football are all currently ranked in the top four in the country.

The number one and undefeated Apache ladies soccer team hosted Region XIV foe and fifth ranked Navarro on Wednesday tonight. Now unfortunately, the men lost Tuesday night, so the women were trying to keep the good fortune going.

This game was scoreless after the first half, but a PK goal by Deborah Maciel proved to be the difference. TJC won 1-0 and improves to 10-0 on the year.

Over in Wagstaff Gymnasium, TJC volleyball hosted number five Panola. The Apaches dropped the first set, but rallied to win in five sets to pull the upset.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Tyler Lee and Longview set to meet in the Red Zone game of the week

    Tyler Lee and Longview set to meet in the Red Zone game of the week

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:53:28 GMT
    Tyler Lee visits Longview in the Red Zone game of the week.Tyler Lee visits Longview in the Red Zone game of the week.

    Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good. Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34.

    More >>

    Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good. Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34.

    More >>

  • Verlander, Altuve, Astros wrap up sweep, rout Rangers 12-2

    Verlander, Altuve, Astros wrap up sweep, rout Rangers 12-2

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:58:21 GMT
    Justin Verlander struck out 11 to win his fifth straight start since getting traded to Houston, major league batting leader Jose Altuve reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row, and the AL West champion...More >>
    Justin Verlander struck out 11 to win his fifth straight start since getting traded to Houston, major league batting leader Jose Altuve reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row, and the AL West champion Astros...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly