Two East Texans receive statewide recognition - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Two East Texans receive statewide recognition

Ingram receives statewide honor for week 4 performance. Ingram receives statewide honor for week 4 performance.
CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) -

After each week of the regular season, Ford Motor Company releases its six Built Ford Tough Texas high school football players of the week based on stats and performance.

Through three weeks East Texas had been shut out. But not any more.

Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram has been named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough player of the week for his incredible outing against Gilmer. Ingram, a Texas commit, accounted for over 330 total yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday's win over the Buckeyes.

Meanwhile, Malakoff quarterback Judd Miller received the statewide honor for Class 3A. Miller racked up over 340 total yards and six touchdowns in last
Friday's shootout win over Grace. Number 8 can throw it and run it.

    Tyler Lee visits Longview in the Red Zone game of the week.

    Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good. Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34.

