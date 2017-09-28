Two East Texans receive statewide recognition

Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good. Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34.More >>
With 56 national championships in program history, its always a good time to be associated with TJC athletics. But how about this. Men's soccer, women's soccer, and football are all currently ranked in the top four in the country.More >>
After each week of the regular season, Ford Motor Company releases its six Built Ford Tough Texas high school football players of the week based on stats and performance. Through three weeks East Texas had been shut out. But not any more.More >>
