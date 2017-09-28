Two East Texans receive statewide recognition

After each week of the regular season, Ford Motor Company releases its six Built Ford Tough Texas high school football players of the week based on stats and performance.

Through three weeks East Texas had been shut out. But not any more.

Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram has been named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough player of the week for his incredible outing against Gilmer. Ingram, a Texas commit, accounted for over 330 total yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday's win over the Buckeyes.

Meanwhile, Malakoff quarterback Judd Miller received the statewide honor for Class 3A. Miller racked up over 340 total yards and six touchdowns in last

Friday's shootout win over Grace. Number 8 can throw it and run it.



