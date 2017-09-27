Tyler Lee and Longview set to meet in the Red Zone game of the week

Tyler Lee visits Longview in the Red Zone game of the week.

Cruising along at 3-0 both Longview and Tyler Lee entered District 11-6A play last week with some serious momentum. But the Lobos and

Red Raiders came away from their league openers not feeling so good.

Lee lost to Rockwall Heath 24 to 14, while Longview fell to Mesquite Horn 52 to 34. Turnovers played a big part in both losses. The Lobos gave the ball away six times, and the Red Raiders lost two fumbles and a had a punt blocked.

Here's the bad news too. One team will drop to 0-2 in league play because the two East Texas schools are set to square off in The Red Zone game of the week.

This will be the 58th all time meeting between Lee and Longview, and the Red Raiders haven't beat the Lobos since 2003.

It's safe to say, this matchup will feature desperation.



