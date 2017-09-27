Bow hunting 'takes more skill,' season begins Saturday

The hunt is on this weekend, as bow-hunting season for white-tail deer starts in East Texas.

It begins this Saturday, and game wardens say it should be a banner year, with a healthy Texas deer population.

Wardens are gearing up to make sure it's a safe start to the hunting season.

With compound and cross-bows, hunters will test their skills of tracking and gauging the wind, and game wardens will be ready too.

"Archery-only season is the kickoff for the hunting season; people are excited about that. But we still have a job to do, and that's to protect the resource," says Captain Quint Balkcom, the Tyler district supervisor for Texas game wardens.

Extremely regulated, bow-hunters must meet a number of standards to legally hunt.

"They must be in possession of a license, possession of an archery stamp, possession of proper equipment," Balkcom says.

For bow hunters, they feel this is the ultimate test of a hunter's skills. Using patience, stealth, concentration, and most importantly, one flight of an arrow to bring down a deer.

Waiting for the right moment, the right distance. Accuracy of a pinpoint shot.

"It takes more skill, it's more of that level of hunting. It's a greater skill. The distances to take the game animal are shorter," says Balkcom.

And there is strict regulation of standards of equipment to make sure that a deer is humanely taken, without suffering.

"You have to have two cutting edges with a minimum of 7/8 of an inch. On the crossbow, draw poundage on that needs to be a minimum of 125. And tag it appropriately. We're all about the opportunity for the hunter, but we're absolutely about the humane taking of the animals," Balkcom says.

And above all, be safe.

"We would like to see the hunting accident number be zero. That's our goal," says Balkcom.

Now hunters need to check with their particular county to see what the bag limit is.

Bow hunting season officially begins Saturday, 30 minutes before sunrise.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.