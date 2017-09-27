World War II veterans gather in Tyler for 21st reunion

Wednesday in East Texas, a group of World War II veterans continued a more than 20-year-old tradition.

The veterans were all shipmates on the USS Bollinger and once a year they get together to share their memories.

"It's been the highlight of my old age, to get back together with them," said WWII Veteran Robert Hogue.

This is the 21st year for the group of seaman to reunite. It's a tradition that started with Charlie Stewart.

"I thought that they were having a reunion all the time and just hadn't invited me," Stewart said.

So in 1995 he contacted a friend who contacted a friend who contacted another friend.

"In about two years' time we had contacted some 250 crew members of the ship," Stewart said.

USS Bollinger launched In November of 1944. Veterans said during their time on the ship they carried troops to shore to make invasions.

"We were close because we ate and slept with them, and we'd done everything together. We stood watch together and that sort of thing," Stewart said.

And 72 years later, "I want to see how each one of them are doing and if they are looking older than I am," Stewart said.

Through their shared memories, they’ve created a special bond.

"It's part of my survival,” said veteran Jimmy Upchurch,

Four of these veterans live here in East Texas, and one flew in from Portland, Oregon to be a part of the reunion. They all plan to return to Tyler for next year's reunion.

