WalMart robbery trial finishes day three

Day three of the trial has wrapped up for a man suspected of organizing the robbery of a Tyler WalMart where he worked.

Letroy Merritt of Shreveport was the store's assistant manager and is one of five people arrested in relation to the crime. Wednesday, the jury heard from witnesses who were directly involved and arrested, including the mother of Merritt’s child.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Wednesday.

The jury will reconvene Thursday morning to hear closing arguments.

