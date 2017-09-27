Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department notified of eviction

An East Texas volunteer fire department is being evicted.

The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department was notified in March they had 60 days to vacate their city owned building. City Council made the decision.

The city pays the utility bills and covers the cost for the fire vehicles insurance, but the mayor sites financial troubles have caused them to be unable to maintain these costs in the future.

After enough community complaints, the Elkhart City Council agreed to table the issue until the next fiscal budget was decided.

Tuesday night, the volunteer fire department was given 30 days to vacate the building and find other means for insuring their vehicles.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.