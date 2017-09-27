Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivers State of City address

Mayor Andy Mack addressed a crowd of movers and shakers at Longview’s annual State of the City Address.

He spoke about an increase in jobs thanks to local business. His homeless task force is in place, he said, has a plan and is ready to begin fundraising so the plan can be facilitated. He also talked about the crime rate being down, due partially to the Longview Police Department being at full staff.

“The state of the city is good. We’re doing everything we can to diversify and get away from strictly oil and gas revenues. We’re having more companies come in and job increases; 900 jobs in the last two years which is good for our community,” Mack said.

Several hundred Longview residents attended the meeting at Pinecrest Country Club.

