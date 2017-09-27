TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work snarling traffic at Gentry, N. Broadway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work snarling traffic at Gentry, N. Broadway in Tyler

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KLTV Digital Media Staff) (Source: KLTV Digital Media Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are performing asphalt work near the Tyler municipal court, at the intersection of N. Broadway at Gentry.

Drivers should be aware that lane changes/closures are present and use different routes, if possible. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly