Update: Gilmer police says there is no scam.

Update:

The Chief of Gilmer Police reached out to KLTV news today to say they have spoken with the woman and do not believe there is any scam or reason for residents to be concerned.

Previous:

Gilmer Police Department is warning residents about a "possible scam."

The department posted a notice Wednesday to social media saying that a woman has been "going around to local businesses in Gilmer stating that she is seeking donations to start an autism awareness program."

Police say the woman claims to be in partnership with the City of Gilmer police chief.

The department says the police chief has no association with the woman possibly known as "Tabitha."

