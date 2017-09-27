Gift of Love: Jaidyn

Which one to pick? It was a tough decision for Jaidyn as we made our way through Build a Bear. This 3-year-old had a blast making this new furry friend all his own.



"Jaidyn just has the most beautiful personality. To hear him laugh. He has the most beautiful dimples. His little face lights up. He loves giving hugs and receiving hugs," Adoption Worker Valescha Stephens said.



Jaidyn is super smart. He can recite his ABC’s and can count to 20. And like most boys his age, Jaidyn loves Super Heroes.



"He loves all the heroes. Captain America is his favorite. He loves Fire Marshal Red from Paw Patrol," Stephens said.



Jaidyn is not your typical child because he loves all vegetables! He also likes to be active inside and outside.



"He likes to run and play and do all the rambunctious things that boys like to do," Stephens said.



Jaidyn does have a few medical issues including a G-button and sleep apnea but that doesn't slow him down. As for the kind of family that would be best for Jaidyn, his adoption worker says one with a lot of love.



<"Any home where there is a lot of love. Preferably one with some other children," Stephens said, "He is a wonderful, wonderful kid first time you meet him you fall in love."



And Jaidyn hopes to find a family soon that can show him the Gift of Love.

