Cherokee County officials arrest suspects involved in chase

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after deputies say they stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Cherokee County to Tyler.

Zachary Banks, 18, and Carlos Dominguez, 17, both from the Rusk area, have been arrested.

Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell reports that shortly after midnight on Sept. 20, a resident in the 3000 block of CR 2206 of Cherokee County, called stating his 2012 Chevrolet truck had just been stolen from his carport.

Inside the vehicle was a rifle, wallet and other miscellaneous items. Also, stolen from outside the residence was a compound bow.

"Woke up at 12 and the truck's driving off; didn't know if someone was playing a prank. I didn't know anything about it," said Trey Tosh, owner of the stolen truck.

Related: Suspects at large following pursuit with law enforcement

Around 2:50 am, a Cherokee County Patrol Deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle in the Bullard area of Hwy 69.

The Cherokee County Deputy and a Bullard Police Unit initiated a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit that led them on FM 2493 through Flint and Gresham to Loop 323 in Tyler.

The pursuit ended beside Sam's Club in Tyler where the vehicle wrecked into the woods.

Officials say both Banks and Dominguez took off on foot.

Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff's Office assisted by setting up a perimeter. The Bullard Police Department K9 Unit attempted to track the individuals but were unsuccessful.

Both Banks and Dominguez allegedly used the victim's credit card to put gas in the vehicle at the Bullard Travel Center just prior to the Deputy observing them before the pursuit ensued.

Cherokee County Investigators obtained information that led to the identity of the individuals responsible.

Judge Brenda Dominy, JP of Precinct One, issued arrest warrants for Banks and Dominguez.

On Sept. 22, Banks was arrested for theft and booked into the Cherokee County Jail. His bond was set at $8,000.

On Sept. 26, Dominguez was arrested and charged with theft, and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000.

Both remain in the Cherokee County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.