Man arrested on bus in Longview, found to be in possession of heroin

A man is arrested on a bus in Longview after officials find him in possession of a large quantity of heroin.

Daniel Miranda, 42, of Carollton, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 16, 2017, the County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by Texas Department of Public Safety K9 unit, was working drug interdiction on Tornado Bus Lines while the bus made a stop in Longview.

During the operation they located Miranda who was found to be in possession of 2.5 pounds of heroin.

Miranda was taken to the Gregg County Jail. He posted $100,000 bond on Aug.18.

