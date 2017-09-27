Longview PD searching for two women suspected of theft, injuring security guard

A Longview officer was injured Wednesday when his foot was run over by a vehicle while trying to apprehend two suspects.

Police are now searching for the people involved.

According to a spokesman with the Longview Police Department, the incident occurred about noon Wednesday at the Longview Mall in the 3500 block of McCann Road.

Sgt. Shane McCarter said an off-duty officer was working security at the mall when he identified two women believed to be involved in an attempted theft the previous night. When the officer attempted to speak with the suspect, they fled.

During the incident, the officer's foot was run over by a vehicle. The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The department is still working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Longview police department.

