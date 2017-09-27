LIVE: Longview mayor gives annual State of the City address

Longview Mayor Andy Mack is scheduled to give a State of the City address today in Longview.

Mobile users click here to watch.

The event is held annually and allows the mayor a chance to provide updates on the current state of the municipality and update residents and city leaders on future plans.

Mack, who was elected in May 2015, is a Longview native. He previously served as the District 4 representative on the City Council from 1997 to 2005.

His current mayoral term expires in May 2018.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.