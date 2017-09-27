TODAY: Raising Cane’s donating 100% of net proceeds to Harvey Relief

Raising Cane's:

It has been a month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast, but the need for support remains urgent.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers invites Caniacs across the Lone Star State to join in the relief effort on Wednesday, Sept. 27. All 121 restaurants in Texas will donate 100 percent of the day’s net proceeds to the United Way of Greater Houston.

Customers will also be able to add a donation in any amount to their order at the register or drive-thru.

“We have 32 restaurants and hundreds of crewmembers in and around Houston, so we’ve experienced firsthand the massive devastation caused by this hurricane,” said Tommy Van Wolfe, Regional Vice President. “We invite everyone to come by on Wednesday and help us make a meaningful difference in the relief and recovery efforts. Our neighbors need us, and we want them to know we’re all here for them.”

All funds raised will be earmarked for the United Way’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“We are deeply touched by the caring and generosity of Raising Cane’s, whose support will help United Way provide relief and recovery assistance to the thousands of people across our region whose lives have been impacted by this unprecedented disaster," said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston.