Update: Missing man in Harrison County has been found

Update:

Harrison County PIO Lieutenant Jay Webb says Robert George has been located in a rehabilitation center in Sulphur Springs. Thank you for the rapid responses. The family has been notified.

Previous:

Harrison County investigators are seeking information about the welfare of a missing man.

Robert George, 47, has not been seen or heard from since September 3, 2017. He left his residence and has had no contact with his family.

He is described as 5’6”, 200 Lbs., Blonde Hair, Blue eyes, has unusual “tribal tattoos” on his right arm, and a tattoo of “Taylor” on back of his neck.

There is no vehicle description. He was reported missing by his brother who stated he simply walked away from their residence on FM 2199.

Robert George is further described as having a mental disorder and takes medication for that disorder.

Please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

