Henderson County man charged with series of ranch burglaries after leading deputies on chase

A Henderson County man has been charged for his involvement in a series of ranch burglaries.

Clifton Denean Dora, 58, of Moore Station led deputies on a chase that started in the Sand Flat area where the theft of an ATV and golf cart was reported.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Athens Police Department also were involved in the pursuit.

Dora was eventually located and arrested at a Leagueville gas station.

Dora was charged with burglary and evading arrest.

Once in jail, deputies discovered illegal drugs in his possession.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Dora was linked to six ranch burglaries from Eustace to Larue. Farm equipment, lawn mowers, power tools, saddles, trailers, and other items were all stolen from ranches across the county, between June and September.

At the time of his arrest last week, Dora was violating terms of his parole for previous burglaries. As a result, Henderson County law enforcement was able to hold Dora in jail as the other theft and burglary crimes were investigated and new charges were filed.

Dora faces a slew of charges including theft, burglary of a building, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, resisting arrest, parole violation, evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $197,500.

