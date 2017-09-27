Identity released of driver killed in Winona fiery crash

The identity of the driver killed in a fiery crash in Winona on September 21 has been released.

Dhaval Ajay Bhatt, 34, was killed on Highway 155 and FM 16 when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pizza shop downtown, igniting a large commercial structure fire.

According to Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger, a preliminary autopsy report reveals that Bhatt and another man died from blunt force trauma.

The identity of the passenger has not been revealed, pending dental review.

It's unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

Winona Fire, Chapel Hill fire, Jackson Heights and the Smith County Fire Marshall all responded to the scene.

Officials say residents in the apartment above the pizza shop were able to safely evacuate the building.

