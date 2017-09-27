Funeral services set for Longview teen killed in crash

Funeral services have been set for a Longview teen who died from injuries received in a vehicle crash.

Seventeen-year-old Rylee Malone died Sunday morning following injuries she received from a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred Friday night in 3000 block N. Eastman Road. One other person died in that crash - Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the Longview Police Department stated that officers were responding to a major wreck in the 3000 block N. Eastman Road that involved two vehicles, one of which was in a ditch.

Wednesday morning, the Longview Independent School District posted a message about the services via social media.

"Our most sincere condolences to the family of LHS senior Rylee Malone during this difficult time," the district wrote.

Malone was a senior at Longview High School.

Funeral services are at noon Thursday at Woodland Hills Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery.

