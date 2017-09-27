Titus County man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations Tuesday.

Eastern District of Texas acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Johhny Carol Denton III, 28, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

Featherston says, according to information presented in court, on Dec. 14, 2016, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Denton with multiple drug trafficking and firearms violations.

