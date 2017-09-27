Two East Texans sentenced for drug trafficking

From the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas

TYLER, Texas – Two East Texas men were sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Quentin Leonta Brown, 40, of Gilmer, Texas, pleaded guilty on May 30, 2017, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison on Sep. 26, 2017, by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

Saihaine Nijel Freeman, 23, of Longview, Texas, pleaded guilty on May 30, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Sep. 26, 2017, by Judge Heartfield.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 18, 2017, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Brown and Freeman with multiple drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Gregg County CODE Unit and the Longview Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby.