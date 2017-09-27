Freedom Fighters: C.C. Campbell

C.C. Campbell was only 17 when he volunteered for the U.S. Army.

"I went to Robert E. Lee High School and we had conflicts every day and I woke up one morning and I said I'm just tired of fighting, I'm tired of going to school fighting."

Even though the Vietnam War had been raging since 1959, Campbell had been told he wouldn't have to fight there.

"I had talked to the recruiter early and he had assured me that I wouldn't go to Vietnam because of my age."

But the Army had different plans for Campbell and after he finished his basic training, he was sent straight into war, even though he was still only 17. The average age of infantrymen fighting in Vietnam was 22.

"There was 30 in the platoon, by the time we left we had lost half of them."

After nine months in the field fighting the Vietcong almost every day, Campbell was wounded and sent to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C.

Although Campbell received good medical care for his wounds, his biggest medical problem of post-traumatic stress disorder was just beginning. The t-shirt Campbell wears with "The Nightmare Continues" printed on it, points directly to PTSD.

I couldn't sleep. I would have nightmares, wake up, hollering at night...going through the same thing that I went through over there until I learned to deal with it. Ended up getting a divorce because of it."

The two doctors at MHMR in Tyler and one in Dallas are credited with giving Campbell the tools to work with PTSD. Campbell was among the first to be in group therapy, as well as a member of 'the last patrol'.

"He gave me the necessary tools and told me, "now you go and help other veterans."

Since his discharge from the Army in 1976, helping other veterans has been a mission for Campbell. He's counseled between two and 300 Vietnam Veterans.

Campbell's veterans supper club in Tyler is a place where veterans can share their fears and problems with others and learn ways to cope with those fears and problems with others and learn ways to cope with those fears and problems.

"You just be able to handle it, there's not a cure.

Campbell says one of the biggest problems facing veterans these days is the handling of their medication through the Veteran's Administration, the V.A., as well as what Campbell calls "the runaround."

"We need somebody who's going to stand up for us."

But until that time when the V.A. gets more resources for helping our veterans or someone who can initiate change, C.C. Campbell will continue to do what he can for these men and women who have sacrificed so much for us.

